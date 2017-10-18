Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Limited to start week

Maclin (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Maclin was limited all last week and listed as questionable on the final injury report, ultimately sitting out Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bears. The Ravens may take a more aggressive approach for Sunday's game in Minnesota, considering Mike Wallace (back) and Breshad Perriman (concussion) are also listed on the Week 7 injury report. Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun, the Ravens are signing Griff Whalen to provide depth for their banged-up receiver group.