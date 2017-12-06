Maclin (back) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

No injury was reported in the aftermath of Sunday's 44-20 win over the Lions, with Maclin finishing the contest catching four of eight targets for 41 yards. He's likely just dealing with a minor ailment, but his contributions have been inconsistent even when he's been healthy this season. Assuming he's able to play, Maclin will face a slumping Pittsburgh defense on Sunday Night Football.