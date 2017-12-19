Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Listed as non-participant Tuesday
The Ravens listed Maclin (knee) as a non-participant in Tuesday's estimated practice report.
The Ravens only held a walk-through session Tuesday, but Maclin wasn't on the field even for that light activity, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports. It's not looking promising that he'll be able to suit up Saturday against the Colts, which would leave an already porous wideout corps shorthanded. Chris Moore, Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro would all be in store for increased snaps if Maclin is sidelined in Week 16.
