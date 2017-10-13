Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Listed as questionable on report
Maclin (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Maclin was a limited practice participant all week, and there hasn't been any suggestion from the media that he's actually in danger of missing Sunday's game. Owners nonetheless would be wise to check back in prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, considering Maclin never quite made it back to full participation in practice. The Baltimore passing game has been a dead zone for consistent fantasy production this season.
