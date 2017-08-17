Play

Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Making Ravens debut Thursday

Maclin is expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Thursday marks Maclins official Ravens debut after he sat out Week 1 of the preseason. Zrebiec reports that several of Baltimore's veterans and new additions, such as Danny Woodhead, will also be making their preseason debuts Thursday. Still, it's unlikely that Baltimore would risk having its first-teamers play more than a handful of series, and fans won't be able to see how Maclin's rapport with quarterback Joe Flacco is progressing as Flacco remains hampered by a back injury.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories