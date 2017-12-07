Maclin (back) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

It's a bit disconcerting that Maclin was held out of practice one day after turning in a limited session, but the Ravens haven't indicated that the wideout experienced any sort of setback with the back issue. Regardless, Maclin will need to put in a full practice Friday to help his case for avoiding an injury designation heading into Sunday's matchup with the Steelers. In his previous outing against Pittsburgh in Week 4, Maclin hauled in three of six targets for 21 yards.