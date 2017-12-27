Maclin (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

At this stage, Maclin -- who sat out Week 16's game against the Colts -- hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but his absence from practice Wednesday isn't the best sign on that front. If Maclin misses another game this weekend, the likes of Chris Moore, Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro would be in line for added Week 17 opportunities, while working behind top wideout Mike Wallace.