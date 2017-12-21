Maclin (knee) isn't taking part in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Maclin's absence from all three of the Ravens' practices this week casts doubt on his availability for Saturday's game against the Colts, but the team should provide an official designation for the wideout later Thursday. In the event Maclin is sidelined for his third game of the season, Mike Wallace would rank as the clear top target for quarterback Joe Flacco, while depth wideouts Chris Moore, Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro could also take on more involvement in the Baltimore passing attack.