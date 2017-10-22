Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: No go Sunday

Maclin (shoulder) is expected to miss Sunday's game in Minnesota, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Maclin appeared destined to return after sitting out one game with a shoulder injury, but his absence will instead extend to two contests, with the expectation he'll suit up Thursday against the Dolphins. The decision will be confirmed upon the release of the Ravens' inactive list at 11:30 AM ET, which could leave only wide receivers Mike Wallace (back), Michael Campanaro, Chris Moore and Griff Whalen at the disposal of Joe Flacco in Week 7.

