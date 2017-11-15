Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Not on injury report
Maclin (shoulder) isn't listed on the Wednesday injury report ahead of Sunday's game in Green Bay.
A previous report said Maclin was wearing a no-contact jersey Wednesday, but he's apparently healthy enough to avoid the injury report entirely for the first time since Week 4. He enjoyed back-to-back productive outings prior to the Ravens' bye week, catching three of five targets for 53 yards and a score Week 8 against the Dolphins, and then grabbing eight of nine targets for 98 yards Week 9 in Tennessee. Maclin and Mike Wallace will take aim at a vulnerable cornerback group in Green Bay.
