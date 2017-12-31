Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Not suiting up, as expected
Maclin (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Bengals.
Maclin did not see the practice field all week for the Ravens, leading to a doubtful tag for the regular-season finale. Should Baltimore lock down a playoff spot, Maclin could return for the wild-card round, but Ravens supporters will want to monitor his status during the week of practice. In the meantime, look for Chris Moore and Michael Campanaro to share extra snaps in Maclin's stead, with Mike Wallace still the top pass-catching option.
