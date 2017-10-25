Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Questionable for third straight week
Maclin (shoulder) remained limited at Wednesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
Maclin was limited at every practice the past two weeks and didn't end up playing in either of the Ravens' games. His inability to log a full practice doesn't inspire confidence, but the Ravens could take a more aggressive approach this week with their wideout group completely decimated by injuries. Michael Campanaro (shoulder) and Chris Matthews (thigh) are listed as doubtful, while Mike Wallace (concussion) and Breshad Perriman (concussion) are questionable.
