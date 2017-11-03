Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Questionable for Week 9
Maclin (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Maclin played through the same injury last week and caught three of five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in a 40-0 win over Miami. Cautious fantasy owners may nonetheless want to check on Maclin's status when the Ravens release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff. Maclin was a limited practice participant all week and still hasn't logged a full session since Week 5.
