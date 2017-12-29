Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Remains out of practice
Maclin (knee) did not suit up for Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Maclin has not been able to practice since injuring his knee in Week 15, so it's looking unlikely he will be able to play in Week 17. The Ravens will officially update Maclin's status when they release their final injury report of the week.
