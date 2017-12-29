Maclin (knee) did not suit up for Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Maclin has not been able to practice since injuring his knee in Week 15, so it's looking unlikely he will be able to play in Week 17. The Ravens will officially update Maclin's status when they release their final injury report of the week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories