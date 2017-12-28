Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Remains sidelined at practice
Maclin (knee) did not practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Maclin sat out Week 16's game against the Colts and back-to back missed practices don't bode especially well for his chances of playing in Sunday's game against the Bengals. If Maclin remains sidelined this weekend, Mike Wallace (knee) would be poised to head the Ravens' Week 17 wideout corps, with Chris Moore, Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro in line for added opportunities in the team's passing game.
