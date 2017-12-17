Maclin (knee) returned to Sunday's game against the Browns, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Maclin exited the contest during the Ravens' first series and was deemed questionable to return, but his ankle injury apparently wasn't too much of an issue. After receiving treatment on the sideline, he was back on the field for the team's second series.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories