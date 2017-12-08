Maclin (back) returned to practice Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After getting in a limited session Wednesday Maclin was unable to get any work in Thursday, but he was able to get back on the field for the Ravens' final session of the week. That would seem to leave Maclin's Week 14 status up in the air, but the Ravens could provide clarification when they release their final injury report of the week at some point Friday.