Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Returns to practice
Maclin (back) returned to practice Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
After getting in a limited session Wednesday Maclin was unable to get any work in Thursday, but he was able to get back on the field for the Ravens' final session of the week. That would seem to leave Maclin's Week 14 status up in the air, but the Ravens could provide clarification when they release their final injury report of the week at some point Friday.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.