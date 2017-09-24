Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Returns to Sunday's game
Maclin (head) has been cleared to return to Sunday's game versus the Jaguars in London, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The back of Maclin's head hit the turf on a hard fall in the second quarter, but he's passed every test in the concussion protocol and took part in the Ravens' first offensive possession after halftime. He'll continue to serve as one of Joe Flacco's top options in the passing attack.
