Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Returns to Sunday's tilt

Maclin (shoulder) returned to Sunday's game against the Browns after suffering a stinger during the first quarter, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Maclin was evaluated by trainers after suffering the shoulder injury, but the stinger presented only a minor issue and the Ravens' No. 2 receiver was able to return almost immediately. If a setback were to occur, Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro would potentially be in line for an increased target share.