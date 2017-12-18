Maclin (knee) will have an MRI on Monday, though Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes the wideout avoided a serious injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Maclin briefly returned to the game after hurting his knee in the first quarter of Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns, but he was ruled out for the rest of the afternoon at the start of the third quarter. Any further missed time would leave added reps for Chris Moore, Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro in Week 16 against the Colts. Regardless of Maclin's health situation, Mike Wallace has established himself as the clear No. 1 wideout in Baltimore, leading the team in receiving yards each of the past five weeks.