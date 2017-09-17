Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Scores again in Week 2
Maclin caught four of five targets for 31 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 win over Cleveland.
It was an eventful afternoon for the receiver, as he briefly left the game with a right shoulder stinger before scoring his second touchdown of the season at the end of the first half. Maclin has only caught six passes for 87 yards through the first two games of the season, but he has scored a touchdown in consecutive weeks to save his fantasy day. He's proving to be a solid fit for the Ravens' offensive system and projects to remain a strong asset in the majority of settings moving forward.
