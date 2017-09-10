Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Scores in Ravens debut

Maclin caught two of four targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Maclin gave Baltimore its first touchdown of the year in the second quarter with a quick slant that he took to the house for 46 yards. Baltimore has struggled to get consist play out of its receivers in recent seasons, but Maclin might provide a cure. Familiar with Marty Mornhinweg's scheme from their shared time in Philadelphia, Maclin specializes in the catch-and-run opportunities that are typically plentiful in the Ravens' West Coast attack.