Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Shut down by Jags

Maclin caught one pass for eight yards on five targets in Sunday's 44-7 loss to the Jaguars in London.

Maclin was shaken up in the first half and had to be evaluated for a concussion, but he ultimately was cleared to return. It didn't make any difference in a game that saw Joe Flacco throw for only 28 yards on 18 attempts. Though the found the end zone in his first two games with his new team, Maclin is shaping up as a potential disappointment due to his modest volume (14 targets) in a struggling offense. He does figure to rebound, at least to some extent, in a Week 4 home game against the Steelers.