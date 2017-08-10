Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Sitting out Thursday

Maclin will not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Redskins, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Ravens will keep their top receivers off the field Thursday as Maclin, Mike Wallace, and Breshad Perriman (hamstring) will all be on the sidelines. Maclin is not dealing with any injury, so this is likely just a precautionary move to keep a veteran out of harm's way in an exhibition. Look for Maclin to be on the field when the Ravens return to practice.