Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Sitting out Thursday
Maclin will not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Redskins, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The Ravens will keep their top receivers off the field Thursday as Maclin, Mike Wallace, and Breshad Perriman (hamstring) will all be on the sidelines. Maclin is not dealing with any injury, so this is likely just a precautionary move to keep a veteran out of harm's way in an exhibition. Look for Maclin to be on the field when the Ravens return to practice.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...