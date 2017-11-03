Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Still limited at practice

Maclin (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Maclin played through the same injury last week and caught three of five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 40-0 win over Miami. Cautious owners may nonetheless want to check on his status when the Ravens release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Maclin was a limited practice participant all week and still hasn't logged a full session since Week 5.

