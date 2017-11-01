Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Still limited at practice

Maclin (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley, Maclin wore a red non-contact jersey at Wednesday's session. It's clear the wideout's shoulder is still bothering him, but he returned from a two-game absence to catch three of five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 40-0 win over the Dolphins. With no setback reported, Maclin should be fine for Sunday's game in Tennessee, though Mike Wallace (concussion) likely will be back to compete for targets.