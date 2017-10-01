Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Struggles in loss to Steelers
Maclin caught three of six targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Steelers.
Though he tied for second on the team in targets, Maclin struggled to shake loose of Joe Haden for much of the day, recording a long gain of just 11 yards. He found the end zone in each of the first two weeks, but his usage has been rather low, resulting in just 10 catches through four games as a Raven. The offense has looked out of sorts over the last two games, so perhaps there will be a larger effort to get the team's top wideout more involved next week against the Raiders.
