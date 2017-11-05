Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Suits up Sunday
Maclin (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
The same applies to QB Joe Flacco (concussion) and fellow wideout Mike Wallace (back), setting the stage for the trio to work together in a game for the first time since Week 5. In his return to action in Week 8, Maclin hauled in three of his five targets for 53 yards and a TD.
