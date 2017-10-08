Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Suits up Sunday
Maclin (hand) is listed as active for Sunday's game against Oakland.
Maclin practiced fully all week, so this doesn't come as a big surprise. The veteran wideout is thus available if you need him Sunday, but he's coming off back-to-back quiet games, while the Ravens offense as a whole sputtered in that span.
