Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Suits up Sunday

Maclin (hand) is listed as active for Sunday's game against Oakland.

Maclin practiced fully all week, so this doesn't come as a big surprise. The veteran wideout is thus available if you need him Sunday, but he's coming off back-to-back quiet games, while the Ravens offense as a whole sputtered in that span.

