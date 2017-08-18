Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Targeted just once

Maclin caught his lone target for a five-yard gain in Thursday's preseason game in Miami.

In addition to having a regular spot across from Mike Wallace in two-wide formations, Maclin mostly appeared to play the slot, as expected, when the Ravens had three receivers on the field. Any talk of Breshad Perriman (hamstring) pushing Maclin or Wallace for a top-two spot can be put to rest, as the 2015 first-round pick missed nearly all of training camp for a third straight year and may not play this preseason. Maclin and Wallace, in some order, are clear favorites to lead the team in targets, though Danny Woodhead might not be too far behind. The Ravens are optimistic Joe Flacco (back) will be ready for Week 1.