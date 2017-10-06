Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Technically listed as questionable

Maclin (hand) was a full practice participant all week but is nonetheless listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Oakland.

The Ravens have a few players listed as questionable who don't seem to be in any actual danger of missing the contest. The real concern with Maclin is that he's averaging just five targets per game in one of the worst offenses in the NFL. He does at least get to face an Oakland defense that's allowed quarterback to complete 67.8 percent of their passes for 8.0 yards per attempt, with six touchdowns and no interceptions in four games. However, the Raiders have surrendered 9.7 yards per target to tight ends and running backs, compared to just 6.9 per target to wide receivers. Maclin does get a lot of his snaps in the slot, which should allow him to attack Oakland's struggling linebacker group at times. He'll still be tough to trust unless his volume and/or the Baltimore offense takes a major step forward over the next few weeks.