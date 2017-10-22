Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Trending toward playing Sunday

Maclin (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Ravens' Week 7 injury report features a number of the team's pass-catching options, but it looks like three of those players listed as questionable -- Maclin, wideout Mike Wallace (back) and tight end Ben Watson (knee) -- are all in line to suit up Sunday. Maclin and Wallace should reprise their usual starting roles at wide receiver, but neither makes for a must-play fantasy lineup option at this stage of their respective careers with the Baltimore passing attack ranking 31st in the NFL with 160 yards per game this season and mustering just five touchdowns through the air in six games.