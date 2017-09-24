Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Under evaluation for concussion
Maclin has entered the concussion protocol after a hard fall in Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.
Maclin was targeted by Joe Flacco on the right sideline in the second quarter, only to be out-toughed by A.J. Bouye, who gathered in the interception. During his fall to the turf, Maclin fell on his upper back and immediately left the contest. In his absence, Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro should receive a few more looks apiece from Flacco.
More News
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...