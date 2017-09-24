Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Under evaluation for concussion

Maclin has entered the concussion protocol after a hard fall in Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

Maclin was targeted by Joe Flacco on the right sideline in the second quarter, only to be out-toughed by A.J. Bouye, who gathered in the interception. During his fall to the turf, Maclin fell on his upper back and immediately left the contest. In his absence, Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman and Michael Campanaro should receive a few more looks apiece from Flacco.