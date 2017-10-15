Play

Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Will be pre-game decision Sunday

Maclin (shoulder) will be a pre-game decision for Sunday's game against the Bears based on an exam, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Maclin was a limited practice participant all week and it was thought he wasn't in danger of missing the game. However, this report makes it appear he'll be more of a game-time decision.

