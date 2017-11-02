Ravens' Jeremy Maclin: Won't take contact Thursday

Maclin (shoulder) was donning a red no-contact jersey during practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

With that in mind, it's likely that Maclin will go down as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day. While the veteran wideout's shoulder still appears to be hurting, Maclin seems more likely than not to play Sunday against the Titans, given that he'll have more than a week to prepare for the contest with the Ravens having last played Oct. 26 against the Dolphins. In that 40-0 victory, Maclin caught three of five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown.