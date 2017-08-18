Play

Zuttah (leg) signed a two-year deal with the Ravens on Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

With the Ravens' offensive line plagued with both injuries and inexperience, the team looked to veteran center Jeremy Zuttah, who was recently released by the 49ers after being traded from Baltimore last March. Zuttah brings experience and familiarity to the Ravens offensive unit.

