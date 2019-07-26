Ravens' Jermaine Eleumunor: Nursing injury
The Ravens placed Eleumunor (undisclosed) on the non-football injury list Thursday, Aaron Kasinitz of pennlive.com reports.
Eleumunor has appeared in 17 games with Baltimore over the last two seasons, with three starts. The 2017 fifth-round pick provides valuable depth for the Ravens' offensive line.
