Ravens' Jermaine Eluemunor: Full participant in practice, still questionable
Eluemunor (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice but is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
With Eluemunor going through Friday's session without any limitations, it's likely the questionable tag is simply precautionary. Barring any setbacks over the next two days, expect the lineman to be a full go Sunday night in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.