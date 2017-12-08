Eluemunor (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice but is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

With Eluemunor going through Friday's session without any limitations, it's likely the questionable tag is simply precautionary. Barring any setbacks over the next two days, expect the lineman to be a full go Sunday night in Pittsburgh.

