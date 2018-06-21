Eluemunor (shoulder) is getting reps with the first-team throughout the Ravens offseason activities, Garrett Downing of the Ravens' official site reports.

Eluemunor spent the first week of OTAs starting at right guard while Marshal Yanda (ankle) continues to rehab. Eluemunor played in mostly a backup role last season while missing some games due to a shoulder issue.

More News
Our Latest Stories