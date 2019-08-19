Ravens' Jermaine Eluemunor: Leaves practice on cart
Eluemunor was carted off the field during Monday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The nature and severity of Eluemunor's injury remain undisclosed at this time. The third-year guard projects to start along Baltimore's offensive line when fully healthy.
