Ravens' Jermaine Eluemunor: Omitted from injury report
Eluemunor (shoulder) isn't listed on the Ravens' estimated injury report for Tuesday.
Eluemunor has been able to practice fully on multiple occasions in December, but has been inactive for all three of the Ravens' games on the month. His omission from the injury report implies that his low standing on the depth chart rather than any concerns about his health was likely the main reason behind those inactive statuses.
