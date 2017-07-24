Eluemunor passed his conditioning test and was removed from the non-football injury list, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Eluemunor failed his conditioning test the first time around and was subsequently placed on the NFI list. However, he passed on his very next attempt and should be good to go moving forward.

