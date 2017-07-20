Eluemunor was placed on the non-football injury list Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

A fifth-round pick of the Ravens this past spring, Eluemunor will be looking to return to the field and earn a potentially large role in his rookie season. It's unclear how severe the injury is or how much time he may miss. When Eluemunor does return, he's expected to compete for the starting right tackle spot that was vacated in the departure of last year's starter, Ricky Wagner.