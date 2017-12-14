Ravens' Jermaine Eluemunor: Returns in full Wednesday
Eluemunor (shoulder) was a full participant at the Ravens' practice Wednesday.
Eluemunor has sat out the last three games, but appears fully recovered from his shoulder injury at this point. The 23-year-old is likely to remain in his role as a reserve offensive lineman for the Ravens.
More News
-
Ravens' Jermaine Eluemunor: Won't play Week 14•
-
Ravens' Jermaine Eluemunor: Full participant in practice, still questionable•
-
Ravens' Jermaine Eluemunor: Will sit again Sunday•
-
Ravens' Jermaine Eluemunor: Will not play Monday•
-
Ravens' Jermaine Eluemunor: Passes conditioning test•
-
Ravens' Jermaine Eluemunor: Placed on non-football injury list•
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.