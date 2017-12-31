Ravens' Jermaine Eluemunor: Set to sit Sunday
Eluemunor (shoulder) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Eluemunor is used as a backup right guard, so the Ravens will be lacking offensive line depth without him.
