Ravens' Jermaine Eluemunor: Signed to Ravens' active roster
Eluemunor was signed to the active roster Tuesday.
Eluemonor is getting called up from the practice squad and will take the roster spot of defensive tackle Willie Henry (undisclosed), who was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. The second-year Texas A&M product will give the Ravens depth for an offensive line currently beset by injuries.
