Ravens' Jermaine Eluemunor: Staying in Baltimore
Eluemunor officially signed his tender with the Ravens on Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Eluemunor has played 17 games for the Ravens the past two seasons, but has only started three of those games. The 24-year-old projects as a depth offensive lineman next season, with versatility to suit up at either guard or tackle.
