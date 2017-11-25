Eluemunor was ruled out for Monday night's game against the Texans due to a shoulder injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Eluemanor did not practice this week so this was to be expected. The Ravens' offensive line depth could be tested this week with tackles Ronnie Stanley (concussion) and Austin Howard (knee) listed as questionable, although both are expected to play.

