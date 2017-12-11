Ravens' Jermaine Eluemunor: Won't play Week 14
Eluemunor (shoulder) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Elumunor typically serves as a reserve lineman for the Ravens and was a full participant at Friday's practice session despite being listed as questionable.
