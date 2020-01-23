Play

Ward recorded seven tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries across 11 regular-season games with the Ravens in 2019.

Ward also appeared in three games with the Colts, during which he defended one pass but was held without a tackle. The 25-year-old regularly handled 50-plus percent of snaps on defense per game during his time in Baltimore. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories